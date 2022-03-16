ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Pennies matter when 2 Lehigh Valley gas stations battle to be the cheapest

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Any station with gasoline under $4 a gallon is going to draw a crowd right now, but the battle for customers on one Bethlehem street came down to pennies. The Raceway gas station and Gulf station on Easton Avenue both started Wednesday at $3.77 a gallon, incredibly cheap compared to stations...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 7

AP_000822.ba1f1a697f364c2992684dfa98cec282.1336
4d ago

Meanwhile…on the next episode of ‘drive 10 miles out of your way, burn an extra $10 in gas to save 10 cents’ ………

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

St. Luke’s Allentown undergoing $6.3M reno to expand ER

St. Luke’s Allentown campus is undergoing a $6.3 million major renovation and expansion of its emergency room that will allow it to treat as many as 70,000 patients a year. With 32 patient bays, the current ER has grown too small to handle the frequent patient surges the hospital sees, said Dr. Christopher Stromski, chief of the emergency room. It means that patients during busy hours often wait for treatment or an inpatient bed “in alternative treatment spaces,” the health network said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Westgate Mall’s latest moves show how good planning can keep malls alive | Turkeys & Trophies

No one’s disputing that our most vulnerable senior citizens deserve the highest level of care possible, but we don’t live in a utopia where everything we want for every individual entering their golden years is effortlessly delivered. The reality is that running a nursing home is difficult and expensive. This has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which created an exodus of nursing home workers who in many cases grew reluctant about working in an environment where the virus flourished. Nowhere in Pennsylvania has this been more apparent than Northampton County’s Gracedale, the largest long-term care facility under one roof statewide. County Executive Lamont McClure recognizes the challenges and was right to criticize a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to increase the minimum of direct care hours at skilled nursing homes. Wolf, as McClure noted, has his heart in the right place, but is making the proposal at the wrong time. The proposal would force Gracedale and other nursing homes to significantly bolster staffing in order to meet the new minimum. Gracedale already has a persistent problem with staffing and this would only exacerbate it. Now is not the time to be pushing through this proposal. Let these nursing homes regain their footing following two years of extraordinary circumstances, bring them to the table and revisit the matter with an eye toward ensuring that an unfunded mandate such as this one doesn’t put these essential institutions out of business.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Easton, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Easton, PA
Cars
Bethlehem, PA
Business
Bethlehem, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Bethlehem, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Easton, PA
Business
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J. gas tax would be rolled back to ease rising prices at the pump under new bill

State Sen. Shirley Turner on Wednesday said she plans to introduce legislation to roll back New Jersey’s gas tax for 60 days as prices at the pump hit new highs. The move is one of several announced by lawmakers in recent days amid the highest inflation levels in 40 years. The annual rate of inflation in the U.S. accelerated to 7.9% in February, led by a 43.6% average increase in fuel oil prices across the nation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Pennies#Gasbuddy Com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy