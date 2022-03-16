Pennies matter when 2 Lehigh Valley gas stations battle to be the cheapest

No one’s disputing that our most vulnerable senior citizens deserve the highest level of care possible, but we don’t live in a utopia where everything we want for every individual entering their golden years is effortlessly delivered. The reality is that running a nursing home is difficult and expensive. This has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which created an exodus of nursing home workers who in many cases grew reluctant about working in an environment where the virus flourished. Nowhere in Pennsylvania has this been more apparent than Northampton County’s Gracedale, the largest long-term care facility under one roof statewide. County Executive Lamont McClure recognizes the challenges and was right to criticize a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to increase the minimum of direct care hours at skilled nursing homes. Wolf, as McClure noted, has his heart in the right place, but is making the proposal at the wrong time. The proposal would force Gracedale and other nursing homes to significantly bolster staffing in order to meet the new minimum. Gracedale already has a persistent problem with staffing and this would only exacerbate it. Now is not the time to be pushing through this proposal. Let these nursing homes regain their footing following two years of extraordinary circumstances, bring them to the table and revisit the matter with an eye toward ensuring that an unfunded mandate such as this one doesn’t put these essential institutions out of business.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO