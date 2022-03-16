ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for West Virginia

By Scott Sincoff, Joshua Redwine
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. If it passes in the House and is then signed by President Biden, West Virginia, and all other states that observe the Daylight Saving Time change every year, would essentially move ahead one time zone (+1 hour) during standard time.

The only times that would change for West Virginia would be between the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March which is when West Virginia currently uses standard time. The rest of the year is already in Daylight Saving Time and would not change.

Effects on sunrises and sunsets without standard time

These dates are approximate and could change slightly from year to year. (WBOY)

The change would cause sunrises for about two months in late fall and the winter months to be after 8:00 a.m., meaning many people would be at work or school before the sun comes up. The latest sunrise would occur at 8:41 a.m. in the first week of January.

‘Springing forward’ could negatively impact your heart

The big positive that we would see with a permanent DST is later sunsets and more daylight after work. The earliest sunset of the year would take place at 5:57 p.m. instead of 4:57 p.m., like it does under standard time. In the summer, West Virginia would still see its latest sunset at about 8:52 p.m.

Permanent Daylight Time would also do away with the pesky time-change every spring, where we lose an hour of sleep, and the fall back every fall, where we would normally gain it back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 13

Jimmy Massey
4d ago

It works really good for me and most people I talked to you have more time in the day I hate it when fall comes and you have to set your time back I love this day light Saveing time

4
jmr010
4d ago

I am ALL IN on permanent Daylight Savings Time (DST). January mornings will be no better or worse with daylight after 8 a.m. They are still going to be cold and miserable. But what will be wonderful is having daylight outside after 6 p.m. even in the depths of winter. That alone will help alleviate at least some stress and depression during the winter months.

2
