Brain awareness week:Enhance your wellness routine by doing more for that all important organ

KGUN 9
 12 hours ago

This week is Brain awareness week. Neurvia brain health network member, dietitian and nutrition educator, Melissa...

www.kgun9.com

Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
Healthline

Simple Daily Activities Older Women Can Do to Improve Their Health Heart

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Experts say exercise is one way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. In a new study, researchers say older women don’t necessarily have to do daily intense exercise to improve their heart health. They...
NBC4 Columbus

Nutrition plans for reversing type two diabetes

Sponsored content by Dr. Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic. When someone is diagnosed with type two diabetes, they often assume they’ll be managing it the rest of their lives. With Dr. Fit For Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic, they show us that its simply not true! In fact, you can actually reverse the condition with a custom nutrition program and they prove how it works.
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.
marthastewart.com

Is Coffee Good for Your Heart? Medical Experts Weigh In

Coffee is an integral part of many people's daily routines. Whether you need a cup of the caffeinated beverage to jumpstart your morning or a mug to get you through an afternoon slump, coffee provides an energy boost that just about everyone can appreciate. But if you've ever felt your heart rate increase or began having palpitations after enjoying a cup of joe, you might wonder if it causes more harm than good to your overall heart health. To help ease these concerns, we've tapped several experts who explained the benefits of drinking coffee and how to know when you're consuming too much of it.
MedicalXpress

What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep

There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
Well+Good

5 Health Benefits of Drinking Water With a Spoonful of Baking Soda

You may have never finished a container of baking soda—like, ever. But that's about to change. Natural mineral sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is an oft-overlooked but versatile ingredient that can be used to boost health when you drink it dissolved in water, according to certified personal trainer and certified fitness nutrition specialist Britt Brandon.
L.A. Weekly

Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
Keene Sentinel

Tips for a Healthy Gut

The health of our gut is linked to the health of many of our body systems. Of course, it determines how well we digest and eliminate our food. But it also impacts our immune system and our mood as well. In this article I’ll review some of the basics of gut health and provide some tips you can implement in your own lives.
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Aging Hair And Nails, According to a Dermatologist

“Our hair and nail health are correlated to our overall health. Hair starts to thin based on fluctuating hormones, particularly with menopause, as well as shrinking hair follicles,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, “Other factors like stress, medication, genetics, and health issues or events like surgery, anesthesia, flu, and COVID, all affect hair health. Other medical conditions such as anemia, thyroid issues, or lupus can also affect your hair. Nails are similarly affected as well. The growth rate slows down as we age, the bonds of keratin filaments tend to weaken, and nails become more dull and brittle.”
CBS Austin

Learn what your genetics can tell you about your heart health with 23andMe

Heart disease is responsible for over 600,000 deaths in the U.S. each year however there are things you can do to lower your risk for, or even prevent heart disease. Check out this interview with senior product scientist for 23andMe, Alisa Lehman, and Chief Clinical Officer at Lemonaid Health, Dr. Davis Liu, to learn more about what your genetics can tell you about your heart.
goodhousekeeping.com

30 Best Healthy Sweet Snacks, According to Dietitians

Of course prioritizing nutrient-dense foods the majority of the time is important, but sensibly indulging in your favorite foods is important too. And when those sugar cravings hit, choosing a healthier option that still tastes good can help keep you on track with your nutrition and diet. "Naturally occurring sugars like those in fruit come packed with other beneficial nutrients like antioxidants and fiber," says Registered Dietitian and Deputy Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab Stefani Sassos. "But added sugars, the ones that literally get added to the food we eat, contribute zero nutrients and added empty calories." Examples of added sugars include white table sugar and high fructose corn syrup.
