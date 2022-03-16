Brain awareness week:Enhance your wellness routine by doing more for that all important organ

“Our hair and nail health are correlated to our overall health. Hair starts to thin based on fluctuating hormones, particularly with menopause, as well as shrinking hair follicles,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, “Other factors like stress, medication, genetics, and health issues or events like surgery, anesthesia, flu, and COVID, all affect hair health. Other medical conditions such as anemia, thyroid issues, or lupus can also affect your hair. Nails are similarly affected as well. The growth rate slows down as we age, the bonds of keratin filaments tend to weaken, and nails become more dull and brittle.”
