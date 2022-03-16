ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed announces interest rate hikes to combat record inflation

By Sylvan Lane, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqAnU_0ehE6cEN00

( The Hill ) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased its baseline interest rate range, launching the first in what will likely be a series of rate hikes meant to fight inflation.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel of Fed officials responsible for setting monetary policy, increased the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 0.25 to 0.5 percent. The federal funds rate is the benchmark interest rate banks charge on loans to each other and used to set borrowing costs on credit cards, automobile loans, and mortgages.

Fed officials signaled for months that they would hike rates in March and begin pulling back stimulative interest rates after two years of rapid economic growth and high inflation.

The hike comes almost exactly two years after the Fed slashed rates to near-zero levels and began buying billions of dollars of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities each month to stimulate the economy through the COVID-19 recession.

The U.S. economy has since recovered all but 2.1 million of the more than 20 million jobs lost during the onset of the pandemic, grew by 5.7 percent in 2021, and powered consumer spending well above pre-pandemic levels.

Economists credit unprecedented stimulus from both the Fed and Congress along with quick development of effective COVID-19 vaccines for the swift recovery of the U.S. economy.

Even so, the economy’s rapid rebound came with a spike in consumer prices. As vaccines and stimulus powered a surge in consumer demand, pandemic-driven supply constraints, labor shortages, manufacturing backlogs, shipping bottlenecks and shutdowns abroad pushed prices higher.

Annual inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge, hit 6.1 percent in January 2022 — three times the Fed’s annual average target of 2 percent.

While high inflation was limited to a few sectors hit hard by specific supply shortages earlier in 2021, prices for food, energy, shelter and a wide range of services have begun to increase at faster rates in recent months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has called high inflation the biggest threat to an otherwise strong economy and previously acknowledged to members of Congress the bank had misjudged how long it would last.

The Fed held off on hiking rates through 2021 as inflation rose, expecting prices to cool off as the impact of fiscal stimulus faded and supply chains kicked back into gear. But the emergence of the delta and omicron COVID-19 variants exacerbated many of the forces behind high inflation.

The war in Ukraine and recent COVID-19 outbreaks in China have also threatened to fuel more price increases for food and energy.

“What the textbook says is the shock is going to come and it’s going to go and you shouldn’t react to it,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee last week. “Hindsight says we should have moved earlier and that that turned out to be wrong.”

“It’s just taking so much longer for the supply side to heal than we thought,” he continued. “There really is no precedent for this.”

Powell was set to speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Westbound lanes on I-64 near HRBT in Norfolk reopen after police investigation

Westbound lanes on I-64 near HRBT in Norfolk reopen after police investigation. Westbound lanes on I-64 near HRBT in Norfolk reopen after police investigation. Navy gives new options to sailors with pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) Top Local Headlines | March 11, 2022. Shooting on I-64 near HRBT under investigation. Woman charged...
NORFOLK, VA
FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#U S Economy#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Congress
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
US News and World Report

Foreign Tanker With Russian Cargo Bound for U.S. Sails to North African Coast

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) -Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Elli, which made a Russian port call and had been bound for the United States, is now sailing toward the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Morocco's northern coast, ship tracking data showed on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden last week imposed an immediate ban on...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Push to New Highs as Fed Looks Set to Hike Rates

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields rose to 2.204%...
BUSINESS
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy