Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

NJ Catholic school teacher, 43, accused of sexually assaulting child

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday accused a teacher at a Catholic private school of sexually assaulting a child.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit found James Falletti, 43, allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16 at Elmwood Park in 2017.

The Corpus Christi Catholic School teacher is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact for the alleged assault.

If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Falletti has been a middle school science teacher at the school for almost five years and has been working with children since 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile .

Public Safety
