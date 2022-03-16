ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Juvenile suspect connected to Front Range wildfire in Colorado apprehended

By Spencer McKee
 12 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, a suspect has been apprehended in connection to the 153-acre Oak Fire that burned near Chatfield State Park in Littleton on December 27.

Though the fire did not result in structures being damaged, a short-term evacuation of a nearby apartment complex was put in place. The fire also resulted in a road closure on C470.

The suspect that was apprehended is a juvenile and will be completing community service and court-appointed fire education classes as their punishment. It is unclear exactly what role the suspect may have had in the blaze and whether or not other penalties may follow.

While the consequences faced by this juvenile don't seem too severe, in other juvenile-involved cases, irresponsible actions that have led to wildfires have resulted in big penalties.

In a major 2018 case, a boy was ordered to pay $36 million in restitution after sparking a 2017 wildfire in Oregon by tossing fireworks into a canyon. Fifteen at the time, the boy admitted to starting the blaze and issued an apology. In addition to the $36.6 million restitution cost, the boy was also sentenced to 1,920 hours of community service and five years of probation. Dubbed the Eagle Creek Fire, the blaze burnt approximately 50,000 acres of land.

In a 2014 case, a 13-year-old Californian girl was ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution after starting a fire with a lighter in red flag conditions.

The December 27 Oak Fire incident acts as a reminder to parents to properly educate their children on fire safety. Lead by example and keep potentially dangerous items, like lighters and matches, out of reach.

Online resources exist to help with fire safety education, including the Smokey for Kids webpage. Use them and help keep Colorado from burning.

OutThere Colorado

Vehicle 'engulfed in flames' found in Colorado canyon

At about 1 AM on Tuesday morning, a 911 caller reported a vehicle on fire in Boulder Canyon. Upon investigation, authorities found an abandoned vehicle, fully engulfed in flames. When firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading elsewhere. The vehicle was determined to be a total loss with all identifying information on the vehicle destroyed. The only detail about the vehicle that authorities have is...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dog takes 100-foot fall on popular Colorado hike

According to Boulder County Information, a dog fell approximately 100 feet off of the popular Royal Arch rock formation near Boulder, Colorado. The owner, from Lafayette, had just arrived at the rock after hiking a steep, 1.5-mile trail (See the trail on AllTrails). After the dog fell, search and rescue...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

New name selected for iconic Colorado fourteener

After more than a year of public debate on the topic, Clear Creek County officials have selected a new name to replace the 'Mount Evans' namesake of a local 14,264-foot peak. Officials made the decision after considering five proposed options, including Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho, Mount Soule, Mount Rosalie, Mount Evans, and Mount Blue Sky. They selected the latter, Mount Blue Sky, which had been submitted by southern Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Authorities search for suspect in torching of popular haunted house in Colorado

The hunt continues for two people that are suspected to have started a fire at the Flat Acres Farm haunted house attraction in Parker, Colorado last October. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire at about 1:30 AM on October 25. The blaze was eventually put out, but after it had destroyed the Fright Acres Haunted House. Shortly before the start of the blaze, two unknown individuals were caught...
PARKER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week

Colorado's about to get hit with a late-winter wave of snow and some peaks may see up to 18 inches of accumulation. In a storm that's expected to hit Wednesday through Thursday, the deepest totals are likely to fall in the area of Pikes Peak and in the mountains west of Monument. Up to a foot of snow may land on peaks seen to the west of the I-25 corridor from Trinidad to Fort Collins. ...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

11 people involved in avalanches so far this month in Colorado

There have been 11 people involved in avalanches in Colorado since March 3, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). "Through a combination of good partner-rescue skills and a lot of luck, thankfully nobody was killed. Unfortunately, this streak of close calls and everyone going home at the end of the day cannot last. Backcountry users need to stop getting caught in avalanches. It’s up to you and your group to stop that. It’s a weekend of nice weather and a dangerous snowpack. A deadly combination," the center said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
