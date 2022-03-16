Juvenile suspect connected to Front Range wildfire in Colorado apprehended

Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, a suspect has been apprehended in connection to the 153-acre Oak Fire that burned near Chatfield State Park in Littleton on December 27.

Though the fire did not result in structures being damaged, a short-term evacuation of a nearby apartment complex was put in place. The fire also resulted in a road closure on C470.

The suspect that was apprehended is a juvenile and will be completing community service and court-appointed fire education classes as their punishment. It is unclear exactly what role the suspect may have had in the blaze and whether or not other penalties may follow.

While the consequences faced by this juvenile don't seem too severe, in other juvenile-involved cases, irresponsible actions that have led to wildfires have resulted in big penalties.

In a major 2018 case, a boy was ordered to pay $36 million in restitution after sparking a 2017 wildfire in Oregon by tossing fireworks into a canyon. Fifteen at the time, the boy admitted to starting the blaze and issued an apology. In addition to the $36.6 million restitution cost, the boy was also sentenced to 1,920 hours of community service and five years of probation. Dubbed the Eagle Creek Fire, the blaze burnt approximately 50,000 acres of land.

In a 2014 case, a 13-year-old Californian girl was ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution after starting a fire with a lighter in red flag conditions.

The December 27 Oak Fire incident acts as a reminder to parents to properly educate their children on fire safety. Lead by example and keep potentially dangerous items, like lighters and matches, out of reach.

Online resources exist to help with fire safety education, including the Smokey for Kids webpage. Use them and help keep Colorado from burning.