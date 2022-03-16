City of Longview hosts inaugural kite festival

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Parks and Recreation Department held its inaugural kite festival.

The festival was held on Wednesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leah Park. The event was free for families and allowed them to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets and fill the sky with kites. The first 100 people who attended received free kites.







The kite festival was a collaboration of Longview Parks and Rec, various city departments and community partners.

In addition to kites, the festival also had games, arts and crafts, food trucks and fire truck tours.

“A Kite Festival is a great opportunity to buy an inexpensive kite and have fun for hours,” recreation supervisor Marina Garcia said. “Why not give other families the opportunity to spend time together and stay active as I did growing up?”

