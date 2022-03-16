ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

City of Longview hosts inaugural kite festival

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuvUC_0ehE6Jeg00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Parks and Recreation Department held its inaugural kite festival.

East Texas seniors can apply for a $2,500 scholarship from Stonewater Roofing

The festival was held on Wednesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leah Park. The event was free for families and allowed them to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets and fill the sky with kites. The first 100 people who attended received free kites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw0tL_0ehE6Jeg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUgFj_0ehE6Jeg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEPIB_0ehE6Jeg00

The kite festival was a collaboration of Longview Parks and Rec, various city departments and community partners.

In addition to kites, the festival also had games, arts and crafts, food trucks and fire truck tours.

East Texas Christian radio station hosting diaper drive

“A Kite Festival is a great opportunity to buy an inexpensive kite and have fun for hours,” recreation supervisor Marina Garcia said. “Why not give other families the opportunity to spend time together and stay active as I did growing up?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

CR 289 to be closed due to bridge construction

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Construction will begin on bridges in Smith County. Work will begin on County Road 289 at the Prairie Creek Bridge on Wednesday. No traffic will be allowed on the road, and drivers should find a detour. The project should be completed by early Summer 2022. This year, a contractor will also […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Society
Longview, TX
Government
City
Lawn, TX
Longview, TX
Society
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse public servant remembered as strong leader

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — After more than 40 years of service, Ronny Fite is being remembered as one of the strongest leaders the Whitehouse community has ever had. “We have fought a whole lot of fires together. We’ve had a lot of good times together,” said Ronny’s close friend, Roger Waters. Due to complications with […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grapeland ISD community mourns death of student

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — The Grapeland ISD community is mourning the loss of a student, said the district in a Facebook post Saturday. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that one of our students has passed away. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family,” stated a release. Grapeland ISD had immediate […]
GRAPELAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#East Texas#Parks And Recreation#Stonewater Roofing#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Several Lufkin streets flooding due to storms

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Several streets in Lufkin are experiencing flooding due to the storm that is moving through the area. The following streets are affected: Feagin Street in front of Chambers Park Angelina Street (several stalled vehicles) Frank Avenue in front of CHI 200 block of S. Raguet Street (FD on the scene of […]
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $93 million bond

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs ISD has called for a $93 million bond for the May 7 election. The bond will help the district with the following items: A new Travis Elementary School campus Rennovations to Bowie Elementary, Bush Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, Douglass Early Childhood and Austin Academic Center High school additions […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County burn ban lifted

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Commissioners have lifted the county’s burn ban, though they encourage people to use “extreme caution” for outside fires. The burn ban had been active since March 3, prohibiting all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county. Though the actual ban is lifted, people can still be cited […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Etoile ISD to close doors, consolidate with Woden ISD

ETOILE, Texas (KETK) – Etoile ISD will consolidate with Woden ISD, effective July 1. Etoile ISD, which is a small district with approximately 90 students, was reportedly in financial trouble. The consolidation with Woden ISD was mutually agreed-upon, Texas State Board of Education Chair Keven Ellis said. According to a release from Etoile ISD, they […]
ETOILE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Catalytic converter thefts in Smith County on the rise

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing another rash of catalytic converter thefts. According to the Smith County Sheriffs Office, used car lots in rural areas have been a target lately. “It’s not really particular on what area they’re hitting on, they’re hitting all over the county,” said Sergeant Larry Christian. “But we […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy