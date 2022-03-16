Steelers 2022 Free Agency Tracker: Steelers release OT Zach Banner

WPXI Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Offensive tackle Zach Banner #72 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images) (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A new “league year” has kicked off in the NFL with the start of free agency.

The Steelers have signed several players and released a veteran lineman.

The Steelers negotiated with several players during the “tampering window,” which started on Monday, but those unrestricted free agents from other teams weren’t able to sign contracts until the signing period had begun. Those deals will now become official, which include contracts for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, guard James Daniels and cornerback Levi Wallace.

In addition, the Steelers recently announced deals to keep some of their own players, including safety Miles Killebrew, cornerback Arthur Maulet and offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team also announced that quarterback Dwayne Haskins had signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. The Steelers terminated the contract of offensive tackle Zach Banner, who was scheduled to make $5 million this season.

Latest updates below:

Wednesday (3/16/22)

Steelers reportedly expected to sign LB Myles Jack

Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Steelers Release OT Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released offensive tackle Zach Banner.

Banner started two seasons with the team and played a total of 22 games within four seasons, the Steelers said.

In 2021, he played only seven games, and in 2020 only one game after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins signs one-year restricted free agent tender

Haskins was signed by the Steelers in the 2021 off-season.

He didn’t see any playing time last season, but he said he feels like he can still be a starter in the league, the Steelers said.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason,” said Haskins in January. “I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven’t put it all together yet. And that’s something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play.

©2022 Cox Media Group