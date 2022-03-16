ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers 2022 Free Agency Tracker: Steelers release OT Zach Banner

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Offensive tackle Zach Banner #72 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A new “league year” has kicked off in the NFL with the start of free agency.

The Steelers have signed several players and released a veteran lineman.

The Steelers negotiated with several players during the “tampering window,” which started on Monday, but those unrestricted free agents from other teams weren’t able to sign contracts until the signing period had begun. Those deals will now become official, which include contracts for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, guard James Daniels and cornerback Levi Wallace.

In addition, the Steelers recently announced deals to keep some of their own players, including safety Miles Killebrew, cornerback Arthur Maulet and offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team also announced that quarterback Dwayne Haskins had signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. The Steelers terminated the contract of offensive tackle Zach Banner, who was scheduled to make $5 million this season.

Latest updates below:

Wednesday (3/16/22)

Steelers reportedly expected to sign LB Myles Jack

Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Steelers Release OT Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released offensive tackle Zach Banner.

Banner started two seasons with the team and played a total of 22 games within four seasons, the Steelers said.

In 2021, he played only seven games, and in 2020 only one game after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins signs one-year restricted free agent tender

Haskins was signed by the Steelers in the 2021 off-season.

He didn’t see any playing time last season, but he said he feels like he can still be a starter in the league, the Steelers said.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason,” said Haskins in January. “I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven’t put it all together yet. And that’s something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play.

©2022 Cox Media Group

The Spun

Steelers Add 3 More Names To Expansive General Manager Search

The clock is ticking on the end of the Kevin Colbert era in Pittsburgh. And with that, the Steelers have added several more names to their prospective GM list. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, “The Steelers have added to their GM Interview list with three former NFL GMs: Jerry Reese (Giants), Rick Spielman (Vikings) [and] Doug Whaley (Bills).”
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penguins, defenseman Mark Friedman agree to terms for contract extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Mark Friedman have agreed to terms for a two-year contract extension, general manager Ron Hextall announced Sunday. Friedman’s contract will begin in the 2022-23 season and run through the 2023-24 campaign. The contract carries an average annual value of $775,000. “Friedman...
