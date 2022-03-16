ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Police: 11-year-old killed while playing with gun

By Cole Henke, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said that an 11-year-old boy was killed on Saturday after he and another child were playing with a gun that they were not supposed to have.

Coroner: 11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound

Springfield investigators are calling the tragic death of Cameron Bentley a “horrific accident.”

Bentley was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon and died in the emergency room of a Springfield hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed Bentley died from the gunshot wound that he suffered.

Police are still investigating and said that the owner of the gun could face charges in connection to Bentley’s death.

