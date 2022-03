ATHENS – He’s not quite as tall and certainly not as wide as Jordan Davis. But he’s nearly so in both cases and seems every bit as confident and almost as gregarious. Whether that means Zion Logue will play like Davis remains to be seen. But just the fact that Georgia trotted him out on media day ahead of spring football practice on Tuesday is an indication the Bulldogs believe he is one of their answers on a defensive line looking for a lot of them this year.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO