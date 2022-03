BOISE, Idaho — A man from Mexico faces up to 15 years in prison for causing a deadly crash in May of 2021 near Eagle. Judge Steven Hippler on Wednesday sentenced Cecilio Camacho-Montoya, 34, to up to 15 years in prison, with 7 1/2 years fixed before he becomes eligible for parole. Also, his driver's license is suspended for life. At the time of the crash, Camacho-Montoya resided in Arizona, but was in the U.S. unlawfully. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office said he will be subject to deportation after his sentence is complete.

EAGLE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO