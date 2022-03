This year our Legislature approved a proposal (HB2) to fund a New Mexico School of Public Health as a collaboration between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University. I’m writing in support of the proposal, first and foremost as someone who has both lived experience as an American Indian – Kewa Pueblo and one who has worked in public health for 30 years. I served as president of the New Mexico Public Health Association and was the first American Indian president of the American Public Health Association in 2001.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO