ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Dells man sentenced to seven years in prison over meth sale

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BW069_0ehE48xW00
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday.

Levonte C. Scales, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute last December.

Scales was arrested last June at a Lake Delton hotel on a felony warrant. He was reportedly carrying two backpacks and was fleeing the scene. During the arrest, officers reportedly found 100 grams of meth, a stolen gun, drug packaging materials, and $3,400. The gun was loaded.

During sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said Scales was a danger to the community.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from store

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days. The Leader-Telegram reports 50-year-old Michael White was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft. According to the criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ investigating deadly Juneau County fire

UNION CENTER, Wis. — One person was found dead after a fire in Juneau County on Saturday morning. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a house fire in the Village of Union Center around 7:30 a.m. Officials said they were told two people were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Delton, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officers arrest man who allegedly stole mail from numerous addresses in area, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested a man who they said stole mail from numerous addresses in the area. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers arrested the man in the 400 block of West Dayton Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers reportedly found numerous pieces of mail, stolen credit cards and checks written out to other people in the man’s backpack.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Methamphetamine#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Today we can provide that closure’: Dodge Co. authorities solve 2009 ‘Baby Theresa’ cold case

JUNEAU, Wis. — Thirteen years after finding a dead baby on the side of a Dodge County road, authorities say they’ve finally solved the case. On April 29, 2009, Dodge County law enforcement found an abandoned unidentified newborn girl in a garbage bag near Lone Road in the Town of Theresa. Law enforcement at the time tried “tirelessly” to identify...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD investigating burglary at Park Street business

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a burglar who reportedly stole money from a Park Street business earlier this week. Officials said the burglary was first reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday at Transmission Latino. The owner said they left the building around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night and arrived Wednesday morning to find the front door damaged.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

18-year-old killed in car vs. semi crash in Columbia Co., police say

FALL RIVER, Wis. — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon following a semi vs. car crash on State Highway 16 in Fall River. The crash, which happened around 4:15 p.m. near the highway’s intersection County Road D, closed down the highway for more than five hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Fall River police identified the man Friday...
FALL RIVER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court enters not guilty plea for man accused of threatening woman in Madison Kwik Trip bathroom

MADISON, Wis. — A court entered a not guilty plea Tuesday on behalf of a man accused of crawling into a bathroom stall at a Madison Kwik Trip convenience store and threatening the woman inside. Demarcus Willingham, 18, stood mute in court Tuesday during his arraignment as the court entered the not guilty plea, online court records show. He faces...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in Fitchburg shots fired incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Madison man faces multiple charges stemming from a shots fired incident in Fitchburg earlier this week, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Miguel Fenne, 40, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor gun charges, according to online court records.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy