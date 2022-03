We now know just how much danger Tom Thibodeau is in of being fired from a third NBA team. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday on Thibodeau’s level of job security with the New York Knicks. Fischer reveals that Thibodeau is expected to remain the Knicks’ coach beyond the 2021-22 season despite some internal support to move on from him. The report adds that Knicks owner James Dolan gave the front office permission to either keep or fire Thibodeau. However, Knicks president Leon Rose, who hired Thibodeau, reportedly has no plans to make a change.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO