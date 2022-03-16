ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns make Amari Cooper, Chase Winovich trades official

By Jen Steer
BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns officially announced a few transactions on Wednesday.

The Browns received wide receiver Amari Cooper and the 202th overall pick in the 2022 NLF Draft from the Cowboys in exchange for the 155th and 193th overall selections.

“I am really excited about joining the Cleveland Browns. They have a passionate fan base that I can’t wait to play in front of. Winning is the goal, that is what it is all about. That’s why we play the game. I’m excited to come in, get to work and contribute to winning,” Cooper said in a news release.

Cleveland also got defensive end Chase Winovich and sent linebacker Mack Wilson to New England.

The Browns agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and tackle Chris Hubbard, while adding defensive tackle Taven Bryan and wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

“Last year when we brought in A-Walk, we knew we were getting a smart and productive linebacker. He proved us right in those areas. He also possesses those leadership qualities that you can’t have enough of on your team, and we are thrilled to have him back,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

