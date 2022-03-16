ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois farmers face higher planting costs this spring

By Andrew Hensel The Center Square
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRBa1_0ehE3PoR00
Increased costs for fertilizer and fuel will challenge Illinois farmers this spring. (John Deere)

EFFINGHAM – Farming prices across the country are rising due to inflation and Illinois farmers are feeling the repercussions.

Farm prices across Illinois have increased significantly over the past year due to heavy inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the Consumer Price index, a leading marker of inflation, rose 7.9% in the past 12 months. In some areas, the cost of fertilizer has increased by 500%.

Julie Stephens, manager for the Illinois Farm Bureau's Effingham division, said that farmers are feeling inflation in many different ways.

"Whether it be the increased costs of fertilizer or fuel has gone up as well, and that is beginning to affect their costs to produce their crops this year," Stephens said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that the food price index rose 8.6% over the past 12 months, the largest 12-month spike since April 1981.

Due to these high costs, farmers are losing money due to the manufacturers having the final say on pricing.

"The manufacturer is not going to take a hit personally," Stephens said. "They will increase their costs to make up for any additional input of costs they face."

The manufacturer setting the price will also hurt farmers' bottom lines, she said.

"A drastic increase in the price of fertilizer for farmers, ultimately farmers are price takers and not price makers," Stephens said. "This will definitely be going to affect and impact negatively their bottom lines."

Agricultural economists at the University of Illinois recently updated crop budgets to reflect higher fertilizer prices as well as the changing price of corn and soybeans, which are the state's two main crops.

U of I economists anticipate per-acre fertilizer costs will be about $100 an acre higher for corn and $50 an acre higher for soybeans than last year, which is forcing farmers to use just what they need to try and cut costs.

"As we said, those fertilizers are not free, so we have seen farmers only apply the fertilizer that is needed for their fields," Stephens said.

Stephens also said that she does not expect these prices to return to normal for some time.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

High fuel cost causes concern for Wisconsin farmers

Brooklyn, Wis. (WMTV) - Corn and soybean farmer Mark O’Brien is preparing to pay double the annual fuel fees because of climbing gas prices. O’Brien said they usually spend $30,000 on fuel overall, but he anticipates they’ll spend at least $60,000 in 2022. “It’s another added expense...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX8 News

NC farmers feeling impact of rising fuel costs

(WGHP) — Farmers in North Carolina are now saying it may soon cost too much to get food from their land to your table amid rising fuel costs. One Guilford County farmer says his busy season hasn’t even started yet, and he’s already worried. Mike Faucett, owner of Faucette Farms in Brown Summit, is in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
Effingham, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WALB 10

Increasing diesel costs hits farmers hard

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -“There’s no way, no way to show any profit or even a break-even point.”. Tom Windhausen owns a farm in Mitchell County and primarily grows cotton. He says he struggles to profit as the prices are now. People he trusts tell him the problem could...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
FingerLakes1.com

Inflation is rising and its affecting millions of Americans

People are experiencing higher prices at the gas pump, grocery store, and even in their utility bills. Inflation is starting to become an issue for Americans across the US. In February 2022, it increased 7.9%. This is the highest level since January 1982. Inflation isn’t uncommon. It is actually normal in a healthy economy. Click here to read more.
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Rising costs, disease, pests concern fruit, veggie farmers

Rising input costs are the bitter fruit facing local fruit and vegetable farmers for the 2022 growing season. "The rising prices of inputs from fertilizer to crop protection materials are of significant concern to all growers for this season," Clemson Extension Horticultural Agent for Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties Rob Last said. "Due to supply and distribution issues, certain products are over three times the cost of last year."
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Tampa Bay Times

Higher fuel costs to hit Tampa Electric customers

TALLAHASSEE — More Florida residents are about to feel the pain of high natural-gas costs. The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal by Tampa Electric Co. to collect additional money from customers to cover higher-than-expected costs of fuel for power plants. The commission during the past three months also gave similar approvals to Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy Florida.
TAMPA, FL
KCRA.com

Rising costs impact Northern California farmers

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Farmers have been up against supply-chain issues due to the pandemic, water issues with the ongoing drought and now they face rising costs for things like fuel and fertilizer. It means farmers, like Ken Mitchell, are considering ways to cut back in order to get...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

The Best-Paying Cities for Masons

With a still-hot real estate market driving demand for construction, many construction companies are eager to fill roles and keep projects moving ahead. But as is the case in many segments of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact has made it more difficult for employers to attract and retain labor, and the construction industry is still struggling to hire.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Illinois Farm Bureau#Inflation
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois farmers, lawmakers advocate for increased ethanol production

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There is a way to save on gas, and it starts on the farm, not the pump. In the Midwestern agricultural community, that solution is ethanol. “The farm economy– farmers– want to play a big part in supplying our fuel needs in the United States,” said Patrick Kirchhofer, manager of the Peoria County Farm Bureau, “as coming from biofuels and grains that are grown in Midwestern farms.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Motley Fool

Why Americans Need to Brace for Higher Travel Costs

It's all about inflation and demand. Many Americans are eager to travel on the heels of the omicron surge. If you have big travel plans, pad your budget and gear up to spend extra. The summer of 2021 was largely hailed as the summer of revenge travel -- at least...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Telegraph

Marathon says pipeline fully repaired

EDWARDSVILLE — Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) reported late Tuesday that repairs to the pipeline are complete near the intersection of Illinois 143 and 159 near Edwardsville. In addition, federal regulatory authorities have authorized the restart of the pipeline, which is a 22-inch line that runs about 75 miles between Wood River and Patoka. Still, agencies continue to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the leak.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Your View: Cleanup

Two topics that Steelworkers are well versed in, and they collided with one another during the recent rupture of the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, now operated by Marathon, spilling over 160,000 gallons of oil into Cahokia Creek in Edwardsville, Illinois.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

United Way makes COVID contributions

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 26 nonprofits who serve Illinois and Missouri residents with emergency response grants totaling $252,400. The funding was earmarked for United Way member and non-member agencies serving people in Calhoun, Jersey, Madison and Randolph counties in Illinois and Jefferson, Warren, Lincoln and Franklin counties in Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
1K+
Followers
638
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy