Norman Reedus suffers head injury on ‘The Walking Dead’ set

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 14 hours ago

Norman Reedus is on the road to recovery after suffering a head injury on the set of “The Walking Dead,” Page Six can confirm.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” the actor’s publicist, Jeffrey Chassen, told Page Six on Wednesday.

“He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

A source confirmed to Page Six that the accident took place on March 11 in Georgia, where the AMC series is currently being filmed.

“We can confirm it will push series wrap by a few days,” a rep for AMC told Page Six, without disclosing further details.

Exactly how Reedus, 53, was injured is unknown. However, a source exclusively confirmed to us that the actor went to the hospital on Friday.

“He’s resting and recuperating,” the insider added, noting that Reedus is still in Georgia, presumably since he is due back on set in a few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGU5Q_0ehE3MPU00 Reedus has starred on “The Walking Dead” since 2010.AMC

The day of the incident, Reedus took to social media to promote his debut novel.

“Wrote a book 👻,” Reedus captioned a slideshow that featured a photo of him pointing to a billboard with the cover of his book, “Ravaged,” which is due out April 5.

He has not appeared to have been active on social media since that post.

“The Walking Dead” is in its 11th and final season. Reedus has played the role of Daryl Dixon, a survivor of the zombie outbreak in the series, since Season 1.

Reedus and his co-star Melissa McBride are expected to star in a spinoff of the show in 2023, according to Deadline. The actors will reprise their “Walking Dead” roles for the new series.

