Six months from election, most candidates have yet to file

With just six months to go before the first votes are cast in the 2022 General Assembly elections, most incumbent state representatives and senators have yet to file for re-election.

The current legislative session comes to an end in November, meaning all 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats will be up for grabs. Candidates must file by July 12 to appear on the ballot.

Three of the state’s executive offices — attorney general, treasurer and auditor of accounts — will also be on the ballot. No candidates have filed for election to those seats.

The primary election will be held on Sept. 13, 2022 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

Two senators, Sen. Ernie Lopez, R-Rehoboth Beach, and Sen. Bruce Ennis, D-Smyrna, have announced they will not seek re-election.

Two representatives, Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana, and Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, have also said they will retire at the end of their current terms.

The district previously represented by Gerald Brady, who resigned in February, will no longer exist after November. During redistricting, a new district was created in the Long Neck and Oak Orchard area of Sussex County to reflect population growth in that area.

Rep. Bud Freel, D-Wilmington, recently won a special election to represent Brady’s district until November. He has said he does not plan to challenge Rep. Krista Griffith, D-Fairfax, whose 12th Representative District will swallow much of the territory previously occupied by the 4th.

Jane Brady, chair of the Republican Party of Delaware, said she has several reasons to expect more candidates than usual to run for office this year.

“First, there is a greater awareness of the importance of local races, including school boards,” she said. “Second, there is a general and fairly significant dissatisfaction with the way things are — in the schools, in the economy and in foreign policy.”

The primary issues Brady expects Republican candidates to focus their campaigns on are education, the economy, public safety and government transparency.

Multiple attempts to reach the Delaware Democratic Party were unsuccessful.

Below is a list of each Senate and House seat along with the candidates who have filed:

Senate Filed Candidates

Senate District 1

Areas Served: Wilmington North, Carrcroft

Wilmington North, Carrcroft Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Sarah McBride (D)

Senate District 2

Areas Served: Wilmington Manor, Southbridge

Wilmington Manor, Southbridge Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Darius Brown (D)

Senate District 3

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman (D)

Senate District 4

Areas Served: Hockessin, Greenville

Hockessin, Greenville Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Laura Sturgeon (D)

Senate District 5

Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred

Brandywine Hundred Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Kyle Evans Gay (D)

Senate District 6

Areas Served: Rehoboth, Lewes, Milton, Dewey

Rehoboth, Lewes, Milton, Dewey Democratic Candidate(s): Jack Bucchioni, Russ Huxtable, Ryan Peters

Jack Bucchioni, Russ Huxtable, Ryan Peters Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Ernie Lopez (R)

Ernie Lopez (R) Notes: Lopez has announced he will retire after his current term.

Senate District 7

Areas Served: Elsmere, Marshallton

Elsmere, Marshallton Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Spiros Mantzavinos (D)

Senate District 8

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate(s): David Sokola*

David Sokola* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: David Sokola (D)

Senate District 9

Areas Served: Christiana, Brookside

Christiana, Brookside Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Jack Walsh (D)

Senate District 10

Areas Served: Middletown, Odessa, Glasgow

Middletown, Odessa, Glasgow Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Stephanie Hansen (D)

Senate District 11

Areas Served: Glasgow, Newark

Glasgow, Newark Democratic Candidate(s): Bryan Townsend*

Bryan Townsend* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Bryan Townsend (D)

Senate District 12

Areas Served: Delaware City, New Castle, St. Georges

Delaware City, New Castle, St. Georges Democratic Candidate(s): James Welsh

James Welsh Republican Candidate(s): Bill Alexander

Bill Alexander Incumbent: Nicole Poore (D)

Senate District 13

Areas Served: Bear

Bear Democratic Candidate(s): Marie Pinkney*

Marie Pinkney* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Marie Pinkney (D)

Senate District 14

Areas Served: Smyrna, Clayton, Leipsic

Smyrna, Clayton, Leipsic Democratic Candidate(s): Christopher Gore, Tater Hill-Shaner, Kyra Hoffner

Christopher Gore, Tater Hill-Shaner, Kyra Hoffner Republican Candidate(s): Mark Pugh

Mark Pugh Incumbent: Bruce Ennis (D)

Bruce Ennis (D) Notes: Ennis has announced he will retire after his current term.

Senate District 15

Areas Served: Harrington, Hartley, Kenton

Harrington, Hartley, Kenton Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Dave Lawson (R)

Senate District 16

Areas Served: Dover, Frederica, Bowers Beach

Dover, Frederica, Bowers Beach Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): Colin Bonini*

Colin Bonini* Incumbent: Colin Bonini (R)

Senate District 17

Areas Served: Dover, Camden, Wyoming

Dover, Camden, Wyoming Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): Ed Ruyter

Ed Ruyter Incumbent: Trey Paradee (D)

Senate District 18

Areas Served: Milford, Lincoln, Bridgeville

Milford, Lincoln, Bridgeville Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Dave Wilson (R)

Senate District 19

Areas Served: Georgetown, Long Neck

Georgetown, Long Neck Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Brian Pettyjohn (R)

Senate District 20

Areas Served: Ocean View, Millsboro, Bethany, Fenwick Island

Ocean View, Millsboro, Bethany, Fenwick Island Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): Gerald Hocker*

Gerald Hocker* Incumbent: Gerald Hocker (R)

Senate District 21

Areas Served: Laurel, Seaford, Gumboro

Laurel, Seaford, Gumboro Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Bryant Richardson (R)

House of Representatives Filed Candidates

Representative District 1

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidate(s): Nnamdi Chukwuocha*

Nnamdi Chukwuocha* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D)

Representative District 2

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidate(s): Stephanie Bolden*

Stephanie Bolden* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Stephanie Bolden (D)

Representative District 3

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Sherry Dorsey Walker (D)

Representative District 4

Areas Served: Millsboro, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola

Millsboro, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Bud Freel (D)

Bud Freel (D) Notes: District will move from Wilmington to Long Neck in November.

Representative District 5

Areas Served: Bear

Bear Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Kendra Johnson (D)

Representative District 6

Areas Served: Carrcroft, Bellefonte

Carrcroft, Bellefonte Democratic Candidate(s): Debra Heffernan*

Debra Heffernan* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Debra Heffernan (D)

Representative District 7

Areas Served: Claymont, Arden

Claymont, Arden Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Larry Lambert (D)

Representative District 8

Areas Served: Middletown

Middletown Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Sherae’a Moore (D)

Representative District 9

Areas Served: Odessa

Odessa Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Kevin Hensley (R)

Representative District 10

Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred

Brandywine Hundred Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Sean Matthews (D)

Representative District 11

Areas Served: Townsend, Kenton, Hartley

Townsend, Kenton, Hartley Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Jeff Spiegelman (R)

Representative District 12

Areas Served: Greenville

Greenville Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Krista Griffith (D)

Representative District 13

Areas Served: Elsmere

Elsmere Democratic Candidate(s): Larry Mitchell*

Larry Mitchell* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Larry Mitchell (D)

Representative District 14

Areas Served: Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach

Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Pete Schwartzkopf (D)

Representative District 15

Areas Served: Red Lion, St. Georges

Red Lion, St. Georges Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): Michael Higgin

Michael Higgin Incumbent: Valerie Longhurst (D)

Representative District 16

Areas Served: New Castle, Minquadale

New Castle, Minquadale Democratic Candidate(s): Franklin Cooke*

Franklin Cooke* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Franklin Cooke (D)

Representative District 17

Areas Served: Delaware City, Wilmington Manor

Delaware City, Wilmington Manor Democratic Candidate(s): Melissa Minor-Brown*

Melissa Minor-Brown* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Melissa Minor-Brown (D)

Representative District 18

Areas Served: Christiana

Christiana Democratic Candidate(s): Martin Willis

Martin Willis Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: David Bentz (D)

David Bentz (D) Notes: Bentz has announced he will retire after his current term.

Representative District 19

Areas Served: Stanton, Newport

Stanton, Newport Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Kim Williams (D)

Representative District 20

Areas Served: Milton, Lewes

Milton, Lewes Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Steve Smyk (R)

Representative District 21

Areas Served: Pike Creek

Pike Creek Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Mike Ramone (R)

Representative District 22

Areas Served: Hockessin

Hockessin Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Mike Smith (R)

Representative District 23

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate(s): Paul Baumbach*

Paul Baumbach* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Paul Baumbach (D)

Representative District 24

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate(s): Ed Osienski*

Ed Osienski* Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Ed Osienski (D)

Representative District 25

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): Lynn Mey

Lynn Mey Incumbent: John Kowalko (D)

John Kowalko (D) Notes: Kowalko has announced he will retire after his current term.

Representative District 26

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate(s): Madinah Wilson-Anton*, Kelly Williams Maresca

Madinah Wilson-Anton*, Kelly Williams Maresca Republican Candidate(s): Timothy Conrad

Timothy Conrad Incumbent: Madinah Wilson-Anton (D)

Representative District 27

Areas Served: Glasgow

Glasgow Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Eric Morrison (D)

Representative District 28

Areas Served: Smyrna, Leipsic

Smyrna, Leipsic Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Bill Carson (D)

Representative District 29

Areas Served: Cheswold

Cheswold Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: William Bush (D)

Representative District 30

Areas Served: Harrington, Felton

Harrington, Felton Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Shannon Morris (R)

Representative District 31

Areas Served: Dover

Dover Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Sean Lynn (D)

Representative District 32

Areas Served: Dover

Dover Democratic Candidate(s): Phil McGinnis, Kerri Evelyn Harris

Phil McGinnis, Kerri Evelyn Harris Republican Candidate(s): Cheryl Precourt

Cheryl Precourt Incumbent: Andria Bennett (D)

Representative District 33

Areas Served: Frederica, Milford, Magnolia

Frederica, Milford, Magnolia Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Charlie Postles (R)

Representative District 34

Areas Served: Camden, Wyoming, Woodside

Camden, Wyoming, Woodside Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Lyndon Yearick (R)

Representative District 35

Areas Served: Bridgeville, Greenwood

Bridgeville, Greenwood Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Jesse Vanderwende (R)

Representative District 36

Areas Served: Milford, Slaughter Beach

Milford, Slaughter Beach Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Bryan Shupe (R)

Representative District 37

Areas Served: Georgetown

Georgetown Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Ruth Briggs King (R)

Representative District 38

Areas Served: Bethany, Millville, Fenwick Island

Bethany, Millville, Fenwick Island Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Ron Gray (R)

Representative District 39

Areas Served: Seaford, Blades

Seaford, Blades Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Danny Short (R)

Representative District 40

Areas Served: Laurel, Delmar

Laurel, Delmar Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Incumbent: Tim Dukes (R)

Representative District 41

Areas Served: Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Gumboro

Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Gumboro Democratic Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate(s): No candidate filed

No candidate filed Libertarian Candidate(s): Joseph DiPasquale

Joseph DiPasquale Incumbent: Rich Collins (R)

* indicates the candidate is the incumbent.

