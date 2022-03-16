ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

By CNN staff
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States. There were an estimated 105,000...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
EverydayHealth.com

U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Are Rising Fastest Among Black People

Record numbers of Americans have died of drug overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study suggests that these fatalities are hitting communities of color especially hard. Black people had the biggest percentage spike in drug overdose deaths in 2020 — surpassing fatalities among white people for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Deaths of homeless people in San Francisco more than doubled during the first year of the pandemic with drugs overdose deaths soaring

San Francisco suffered a surge of deaths among homeless people during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, found that the number of deaths among people 'experiencing homelessness' doubled in the year-long span from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, up to 311.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Cnn
Madison365

Black and brown communities had highest increases in drug overdose death rates during pandemic, study says

(CNN) — Drug overdose death rates in the United States soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a new study suggests that Black and brown communities were hit hardest. Black people had the largest percentage increase in overdose death rates in 2020 — overtaking the rate among White people for the first time since 1999 — and American Indian or Alaska Native people had the highest overdose death rate of any group in 2020, according to the study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.
SOCIETY
kmvt

Parents, grandmother charged in death of newborn after fentanyl found in child’s blood

BENSALEM, Pa. (Gray News) - Three people are facing charges after police said a newborn boy died after suffering cardiac arrest at a Pennsylvania home in January. Bensalem police have charged parents Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth with involuntary manslaughter, while grandmother and foster mother Donna Westmoreland was charged with child endangerment in the 4-month-old’s death. The parents were also charged with child endangerment and drug crimes.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Republic

A record pace: ASAP re-evaluates strategy amid spike in overdose deaths

Mike Wolanin | The Republic A view of the hallway leading to the entrance of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress Bartholomew County Hub in Columbus, Ind., Monday, June 15, 2020. Mike Wolanin | The Republic. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress (ASAP) is re-evaluating its strategy and efforts to...
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmvt

Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges as she’s suspected of providing fentanyl to high school students, resulting in a death. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado shared some details on the tragic incident with the public Wednesday. According to a news release, Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two girls on or about Dec. 2 in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
kmvt

Pfizer: Fourth COVID-19 shot may be needed; vaccine for young kids could be available by May

(CNN) - The week is beginning with some big pandemic updates that could affect your life. The first update: Pfizer says you might need another booster. “The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections. It doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

Police Ruled Jaxon Sales’ Overdose Death An Accident. A Date Rape Drug Was In His System.

SAN FRANCISCO — Angie Aquino-Sales was at work at a medical device company in the East Bay on the morning of March 2, 2020, when she got the news that her 20-year-old son, Jaxon Sales, was dead. She collapsed on the floor and started screaming, then composed herself enough to call her husband, Jim. They raced home. More than 30 relatives gathered over the course of the day, filled with grief and questions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Women died after ‘gross failings’ by scandal hit mental health trust

A young woman died following “gross failings” and “neglect” by a mental health hospital in Essex which is also facing a major independent inquiry into patient deaths.Bethany Lilley, 28, died on 16 January whilst she was an inpatient at Basildon Mental Health unit, run by Essex Partnership University Hospitals.The inquest examined the circumstances of her death this week and concluded that her death was contributed by neglect due to a “plethora of failings by Essex University Partnership Trust”.Following the three week inquest, heard before coroner Sean Horstead, a jury found “neglect” contributed to Ms Lilley’s death and identified “gross failures”...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy