EDISON – The timing of the pandemic is the “silver lining” of what essentially brought two respectful groups of the Jewish community together. Temple Emanu-El (TEE), which has been at 100 James St. for 60 years, is gearing up to move to the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Middlesex County at 1775 Oak Tree Road.

EDISON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO