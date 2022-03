Per Field Yates, the Patriots are trading guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. (Field Yates on Twitter) This move gives Tampa Bay an excellent replacement for their former Pro-Bowl guard Ali Marpet who recently retired. Mason is a two-time Super Bowl champion and already has a great rapport with quarterback Tom Brady who decided retirement does not suit him. A solidified offense line will help the run-game and obviously help keep Brady upright which in turn will be beneficial for the Bucs receiving weapons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO