Pete Davidson is headed to West Texas as a guest of Jeff Bezos to blast off on the next space experience with Blue Origin. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Davidson will be the third celebrity to go to space with Blue Origin following William Shatner and former New York Giants player and co-host of "Good Morning America" Michael Strahan who blasted off on the last two flights respectively.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO