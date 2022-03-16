Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again
By Claire Epting
LoneStar 92
5 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is ready to make his comeback as the powerful Jedi in future projects. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson expressed how much he’d like to return to the role for The Mandalorian —...
Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even...
Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
Samuel L. Jackson has spent a lifetime dealing with relatives with memory issues and 10 years trying to get a film made about the challenges. With “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” he says, the two worlds have converged. In the Apple TV+ series, Jackson plays an aging...
Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
Samuel L. Jackson's considerable star power can't can't breathe life into "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," a slow-moving Apple TV+ limited series constrained by the disjointed nature of its plot. Just securing a project featuring Jackson (who produces as well as stars) is probably coup enough for the streaming service, but the marquee value doesn't overcome what turns out to be a slog as a viewing proposition.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum seemingly had a ton of fun filming their latest movie, The Lost City. In fact, the pair were having so much fun that certain moments had to be cut because Bullock couldn't stop laughing. During a new interview with Insider, Bullock revealed that at one...
Samuel L. Jackson has been dealt pretty good cards when it comes to aging. “I was fortunate enough to be blessed with a really great gene pool,” the actor said. “There’s a lot of Alzheimer’s in my family, but people live a long time, too.”. The...
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Currently appearing opposite Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which has just returned to screens for a reunion season after a six year hiatus, McWilliams is also the voice of Gamora in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?” and is soon to be seen in Apple original series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
Samuel L. Jackson prefers to star in "popcorn movies". The 73-year-old actor has appeared in hit films including 'Jurassic Park' and the 'Star Wars' prequels during a prolific movie career and admits he gravitates towards flicks he would have enjoyed when he was younger. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
"Casting Samuel L. Jackson as a man in his 90s with dementia is a bold choice," says Mike Hale of the miniseries based on the novel of Walter Mosley's novel of the same name that Jackson has been working to bring to the screen since 2010. "Is there any actor more defined by his command, his cool, his razor-sharpness? It’s like telling Bill Murray not to be funny. Funny thing is, the person who cast Jackson as the title character in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey .... was Samuel L. Jackson," says Hale, adding: "Jackson has said he was attracted to the story because of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in his own family. But you can see another, more strategic reason he might cotton to Mosley’s touching blend of parable, mystery and period melodrama. Through a slightly fantastical plot device, Ptolemy Grey slides back and forth between crotchety dementia and full, get-your-swagger-on capability. So Jackson gets to have it both ways, and the show’s tension springs from our continuing assessment of Ptolemy’s mental state. We’re constantly rooting for him to be as much like Samuel L. Jackson as possible."
Marvel head Kevin Feige has addressed director Scott Derrickson’s departure from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, chalking it up to nothing more than “creative differences.” Derrickson, who helmed the first Doctor Strange film, was signed onto the project up until January 2020 — after which he was replaced by Sam Raimi.
Just last week, amidst the outcry from Disney employees over the company’s refusal to publicly address Florida’s recently-passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, there was a report that LGBTQ employees at Pixar were frustrated with what amounted to censorship of same-sex relationships and affection in their movies by their parent company. A statement from this group of employees claimed that Disney removes “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection ... regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Mike Myers unleashed the original Austin Powers on the world, and became one of the signature movie comedians of his era. Several hugely successful sequels followed, but after his 2008 film The Love Guru flopped, his output slowed considerably. Apart from a few supporting roles in other people’s movies, and a stint hosting a revival of The Gong Show as “Tommy Maitland,” it’s been years since he did any new work to stand alongside his popular films of the past.
Yet another of your favorite childhood toys is getting its own big-screen version. This time the toy making the jump to movies is Play-Doh, the “modeling compound” — as it’s described on the box — that’s been enjoyed by kids for generations. Hasbro is turning Play-Doh into an animated movie through its film studio, eOne.
Shortly after Godzilla vs. Kong debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in the spring of 2021, rumors began popping up online that Warner Bros. was already working on a sequel. The rumored title at that time. was Son of Kong, which was previously the name of the 1933 film that served as the sequel to the very first King Kong movie. Reports from last year indicated that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard was interested in returning to helm the sequel as well.
A common complaint about musical biopics, as popular as they are with audiences, is that they often struggle to cram the scope of an entire life into a span of about two hours. How do you tell the story of a great artist — and include a bunch of their most beloved music — in so short amount of time? Things have to be cut, events have to be condensed, and the whole project can feel like the CliffNotes version of a biography when it’s done wrong.
Samuel Jackson has been attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since its inception with 2008's Iron Man. The legendary actor made his first appearance during a post-credits scene for the Robert Downey Jr. film, where he uttered the words "I'm here to talk to you about the Avengers initiative", and the rest is history. Although the actor has appeared in numerous films in the MCU, Jackson hasn't gotten the chance to headline his own project – until now.
Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book's official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.
Comments / 0