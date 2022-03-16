ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

OLAS organizes a Latino dance in hope of sharing their culture

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Organization of Latin America Students (or OLAS) is hosting a Latino dance program on March 18. This is a program to display the diverse culture that the Latino community has to offer. The variety of color and food, as well as the difference in music, dance, and style makes the...

