Three key takeaways from LA Kings’ 3-0 loss vs Avalanche

Marc-Andre Fleury is the biggest goaltender in the rumor mill right now. With the trade deadline less than a week away, we will soon find out if the 37-year-old will find a new home. It’s hard not to picture the Pittsburgh Penguins as a potential landing spot for him, as he is one the biggest legends in their entire history. Furthermore, when they won their back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, they utilized him as their extremely effective backup goaltender. He still played a key role when Matt Murray was the starter and could do the same thing with Tristan Jarry.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO