Three key takeaways from LA Kings’ 3-0 loss vs Avalanche

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

The LA Kings dropped a tough game at home 3-0 to a very good team in the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. 1. First-period penalties continue to hurt LA Kings. In each of the last four games, the LA Kings have committed a penalty within the first eight minutes of the opening...

www.yardbarker.com

The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs and Avalanche Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

Less than a week until the NHL’s trade deadline, and it’s setting up to be a very interesting next few days. Some executives feel it’s going to be quiet, while others think the goalie market has never been hotter. Two teams who are expected to be active before March 21, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned on 32 Thoughts the podcast he was told to not be surprised if general managers Kyle Dubas and Joe Sakic once again do business together. This time around I don’t expect Nazem Kadri to be included.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Scene of the Cup, Gm 61: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) return to the scene of their triumphant 2017 Stanley Cup championship. Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes, and a celebration on enemy ice ensued as the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators. The current Penguins have won two in a row as head coach Mike Sullivan had made significant changes to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Martin Frk
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Darryl Sutter
KRDO

Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher scored on the power play, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche continued their push for a second straight Presidents’ Trophy by becoming the first team this season to pass the 90-point mark. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 27 shots for the Kings, who are 1-2-1 in their past four games.
NHL
Fort Morgan Times

Consecutive shutouts over playoff-positioned teams: 5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-0 victory at L.A.

The high-scoring Avalanche is proving it’s ready for tight, low-scoring playoff games in May and June. Colorado on Tuesday night blanked the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 at Crypto.com Arena. It was the second consecutive shutout for goalie Darcy Kuemper and the NHL-leading Avs (43-13-5), who became the first team to reach 90 points with 21 remaining games before the postseason.
NHL
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: WILD ACQUIRE FORMER TENTH OVERALL PICK FROM COLORADO

The Colorado Avalanche have made a second trade in as many days. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Avalanche have traded centerman Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for centerman Nico Sturm. Jost, 24, was selected by the Avalanche with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NHL...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#The La Kings#The Colorado Avalanche#Panthers And Avalanche
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-0 Shutout Win Over the Stars

After playing really poorly for a number of games, the Toronto Maple Leafs were everything they hadn’t been. It was the team’s best game in what seemed like weeks. They threw a great defensive game and a strong goalie performance against a rising Dallas Stars team to win 4-0.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Have 4 Penguins Targets in Fleury Blockbuster

Marc-Andre Fleury is the biggest goaltender in the rumor mill right now. With the trade deadline less than a week away, we will soon find out if the 37-year-old will find a new home. It’s hard not to picture the Pittsburgh Penguins as a potential landing spot for him, as he is one the biggest legends in their entire history. Furthermore, when they won their back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, they utilized him as their extremely effective backup goaltender. He still played a key role when Matt Murray was the starter and could do the same thing with Tristan Jarry.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Colorado Avalanche Have New Identity After Two Trade Moves

The Colorado Avalanche have made two trades ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, and the strong feeling is that they are not done yet. Whatever happens over the next few days can only be speculated on right now, but even after two moves, the team has created a new identity.
NHL
Reuters

Canucks end 12-game head-to-head skid vs. Devils

EditorsNote: rewords third and fourth grafs; changes to “within” in 10th graf. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added an assist as the Vancouver Canucks defeated New Jersey for the first time in more than seven years, doubling up the visiting Devils 6-3 on Tuesday night. The Canucks...
NHL
