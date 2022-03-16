Three key takeaways from LA Kings’ 3-0 loss vs Avalanche

Fresh off a feel-good win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks continued their West Coast road trip as they visited the Sacramento Kings last night. An interesting storyline leading up to this game was Donte DiVincenzo, whom Milwaukee sent to Sacramento at the trade deadline. This game marked the first time that DiVincenzo would square off against his former team, and all eyes were on him. The guard certainly looked like he had some extra motivation for this matchup as his big night helped the Kings go toe to toe with the champs, having tallied 19 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Despite DiVincenzo’s best efforts, it was not enough as the Bucks pulled away late to secure a 135-126 victory, their 12th consecutive win against the Kings.
