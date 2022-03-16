ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Permanent Daylight Saving Time: What that means for Tampa

By Robert Pandolfino
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EchVH_0ehE0otV00

TAMPA (WFLA) –  The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. If it passes in the House and is then signed by President Biden would allow Americans to stay in a full year of daylight saving time rather than having to change their clocks in March and November.

Standard time currently runs from the first Sunday in November until the second Sunday in March. The rest of the year we are already in Daylight Saving Time.

The change would mean later sunsets in the winter months, but it would also mean later sunrises.

Key dates and sunrise/sunset times without Standard Time

Here are some of the key sunrise/sunset times in Tampa during the period Standard Time would be eliminated. Sunrise and sunset times are approximate and may change slightly from year to year.

KEY SUNRISE DATES

  • First 8 a.m. sunrise: Nov. 27
  • Latest sunrise of the year, 8:22 a.m.: Jan. 6

KEY SUNSET DATES

  • Earliest sunset of the year, 6:33 p.m.: Nov. 28
  • First 7 p.m. sunset: Jan. 20
  • Latest sunset of the year: 8:30 p.m . June 27-July 5

OTHER KEY DATES

  • Christmas Day: 8:18 a.m. sunrise // 6:41 p.m. sunset
  • New Year’s Day: 8:21 a.m. sunrise // 6:45 p.m. sunset
  • March 1: 7:54 a.m. sunrise // 7:30 p.m. sunset

Rubio and other Sunshine Protection Act supporters say the bill would reduce crime in the evening hours and encourage more after-school physical activity for kids.

“There’s strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there’s an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents,” he said.

The bill, even if signed, wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare.

Comments / 12

the Morrigan
3d ago

We've tried it before to disastrous results. Kids will be in the dark during winter mornings. It would be so much better to get rid of DST and keep EST.

Reply
10
Wanda Sciarrino
3d ago

This 'time change' came into being for one thing only, to inconvenience as many human beings as possible. The loss of one hour sleep 💤 at a crucial time in the morning is harassment and a disturbance to the psyche. The Nazi's in the US Senate of course, are all for it.

Reply
3
 

