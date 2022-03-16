ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Lawsuit: Woman fatally overdosed on fentanyl last year at Santa Rita Jail

By Jakob Rodgers
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal lawsuit claims a woman overdosed on fentanyl last year at the Santa Rita jail — a stark example, it alleges, of inept and poorly trained guards failing to catch people smuggling drugs into the facility. The lawsuit, which was filed this week against Alameda County, Sheriff...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

