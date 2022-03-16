Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.

A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.

The video, filmed by a tour guide, captured the moment the boy came to an abrupt stop by colliding with a sloth on the line.

"I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asks in the video.

The tour guide tells the boy to wait, and they remain in place as the sloth makes its way to lower ground.

The owner of the park said the boy and sloth were both uninjured. The owner said a group of zip liners had just passed through the area moments earlier, so the sloth would have had only had a short period of time to climb the cable.