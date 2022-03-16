ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZN4b_0ehE0NG000

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.

A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.

The video, filmed by a tour guide, captured the moment the boy came to an abrupt stop by colliding with a sloth on the line.

"I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asks in the video.

The tour guide tells the boy to wait, and they remain in place as the sloth makes its way to lower ground.

The owner of the park said the boy and sloth were both uninjured. The owner said a group of zip liners had just passed through the area moments earlier, so the sloth would have had only had a short period of time to climb the cable.

Comments / 31

Regal Journey
3d ago

Once again,the human race infringes on natural wildlife in the name of fun..Isn't it bad enough that we have taken about 90% of their habitats worldwide by deforestation for housing development.

Reply(5)
12
Hen teeth
4d ago

Sloths are so cute, glad it didn't get hurt!💕🤗💕

Reply
23
jacqui
3d ago

I do find it that he was caring enough to ask about the sloth. Not even about himself, but the sloth.

Reply
3
Related
iheart.com

WATCH: Child Collides With Sloth While Ziplining In Costa Rica

A wild video captured the moment that a boy collided with a sloth while ziplining over the rain forest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica. A tour guide at Go Adventure Arenal Park captured the moment the boy slammed into the sloth and shared the video on Instagram. "I just clocked...
ACCIDENTS
People

Parents Speak Out After Son Dies from Accidental Fall on Spring Break in Mexico: 'It's Completely Senseless'

The parents of a college student who fell to his death while on spring break in Mexico are remembering their son and calling for action to prevent similar accidents. Aiden Nevarez, 18, died in Cabo San Lucas on March 7 after he climbed a small wall in front of trees outside his hotel, without realizing there was 20-foot drop on the other side, according to The Arizona Republic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Line#The Boy#Costa Rica#On The Line#Adventure Park#Traffic Accident#Instagram A#Goadventurepark
MotorBiscuit

‘Mutant Superhuman’ Has Body That Survives High-Speed Car Crash

In recent years, technologies greatly improved the safety of cars, lessening your chances of getting injured or killed in a car accident. These safety technologies are not foolproof, though. The human body still faces biological and physiological limitations. However, in Australia, a group of car crash specialists, an artist, and a doctor imagined what it would be like if this were not the case. They created a “mutant superhuman” with a body that could theoretically survive a high-speed car crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two octopuses spotted walking on a Ceredigion beach

Two octopuses were rescued by walkers after they were spotted crawling along a beach. The cephalopods had washed up at New Quay, Ceredigion, where they were found by Fran Fitzpatrick and Joshua Pedley. They had decided to see if there was anything interesting on the sands after Storm Franklin and...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
TMZ.com

Passengers on Cruise Ship Where Woman Jumped to Her Death Want Carnival to Pay

Passengers who witnessed a woman jump overboard to her death on a cruise ship have been left traumatized, and they want the cruise line to do some kind of a make-good. Rhonda Turner, a 28-year-old from Booneville, MS, was enjoying her time on the Carnival Valor with her husband and two children ... before chaos erupted after a woman jumped off the balcony into the ocean.
BOONEVILLE, MS
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
315K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy