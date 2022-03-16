ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Mundt is signing with Vikings, reuniting with Kevin O'Connell

By Skyler Carlin
 12 hours ago
The Los Angeles Rams have had a few notable players depart in free agency already and they’ll be losing another member of their offense. After losing Austin Corbett to the Carolina Panthers, Johnny Mundt has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings.

Mundt spent five seasons with the Rams, signing with the team as an undrafted tight end out of Oregon in 2017, which was Sean McVay’s first year at the helm. Throughout his tenure with Los Angeles, Mundt spent most of his time as a backup tight end and a special teams contributor, totaling 10 receptions for 93 yards in his career.

Upon joining the Vikings, Mundt will be reuniting with Kevin O’Connell, the former offensive coordinator of the Rams and the new head coach of the Vikings. Wes Phillips, the former tight ends coach of the Rams, is also the new offensive coordinator of the Vikings, so this signing makes a ton of sense.

Ahead of the 2021 season, O’Connell spoke highly of Mundt, saying that he could be a ‘vertical threat’ in the offense despite his lack of usage in the passing game in previous years. Sadly, Mundt would suffer a torn ACL in Week 6 versus the New York Giants this past season.

Seeing that Minnesota is inking a deal with Mundt, they’re confident that he’ll be healthy for the 2022 season. And while the Rams lose one of their backups to Tyler Higbee at the tight end position, Mundt figures to compete for a reserve role behind Irv Smith Jr. on the Vikings.

