Penn St favored to regain title in NCAA wrestling tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday. Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. The court offered no explanation for...
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is beginning historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the...
WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
ATLANTA — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed,...
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes announced on Saturday that the company would be suspending new investments in its Russian operations amid the country's invasion in Ukraine, following in the footsteps of competitors Halliburton and Schlumberger. “The crisis in Ukraine is of grave concern and we strongly support a diplomatic solution....
An adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister slammed Russia’s government as a “deranged regime” and likened Russian forces to Nazis during an interview set to air this weekend. During an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, accused...
