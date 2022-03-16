ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says COVID-19 relief funds are running out

As the U.S. runs out of money to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House is calling for an additional $22.5 billion dollars from Congress to ensure the relief funds don't run dry. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned the consequences could be devastating if the...

Virginia Mercury

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
