Burger King on Friday said that its business partner controlling approximately 800 restaurants in Russia has "refused" to suspend operations in the country. Driving the news: "We contacted the main operator of the business and demanded the suspension of Burger King restaurant operations in Russia. They have refused to do so," David Shear, the president of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, said in a statement.

