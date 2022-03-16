BBB warns people to watch out for debt collection scams

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Debt collection scams are very common this time of year, as we approach tax deadlines. One New Bern woman was the victim of one recently.

Scammers will sometimes harass people for weeks, claiming to collect overdue payments. The Better Business Bureau said if a debt collector calls, you should ask for a validation notice. That notice should include the amount of debt, the name of the creditor and a statement of your rights.

“These debt collectors are actually required by law to put that in writing and if the self-proclaimed debt collectors won’t provide that information, we recommend that you hang up or just cease contact with them,” said Nick Hill communications specialist with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

The BBB says if you do owe money, it’s best to pay that online. Never give someone your bank information over the phone.

