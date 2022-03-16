ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police say most of the crime in the city is being committed by repeat offenders

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said in a news conference Wednesday that most of the crime being committed in the city is by repeat offenders.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned about a new unit that’s being created to track down the bad guys.

Police said that during the first week of March, 20 repeat offenders were arrested, but those 20 have been arrested a combined 552 times and had 114 felony convictions.

Atlanta Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum said that criminals who meet the definition of repeat offenders have three or more felony convictions.

  Freddie Freeman to Braves fans: 'Thank you from the bottom of my heart'

Schierbaum pointed out the case of Curtis Hall, who has been arrested 20 times. Hall was arrested again March 4 after police said he beat a woman a shot a person who was trying to help her.

Schierbaum said that if Hall had still been in custody, he wouldn’t have been able to injure two people.

The Atlanta Police Foundation and the District Attorney Fani Willis are working together now to track the offenders and make sure judges don’t release them too soon.

“We believe the ability for the district attorney to focus her prosecution on the right individuals will start paying dividends for a safer Atlanta,” Schierbaum said.

The special repeat offenders unit will be up and running in April.

