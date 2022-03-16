JSO officer arrested for allegedly sending explicit images of himself to teen boy over Snapchat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A JSO officer has been arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly sending explicit images to a teenage boy in Clay County.

CCSO says it got the tip last month. After interviewing the teen victim, investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Alejandro Carmona, a 15-and-a-half-year veteran with JSO.

According to CCSO, the officer befriended the teen at My Time Fitness in Green Cove Springs last year.

Detectives say the victim told them Carmona had promised to give him “workout advice”. Police say Carmona asked the teen to be friends with him on Snapchat. That’s when police say he started asking for shirtless pictures of the boy and began sending explicit images of himself.

In a joint press conference with JSO and CCSO, authorities talked about investigators’ efforts in the investigation.

“It’s always disappointing when we have an occasion when an officer has tarnished the badge, but it’s heartening to know that we have so many more that are honoring their own to protect and serve their communities,” Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay said, adding, “we will do whatever it takes to root out child exploitation in our community, no matter where that dark trail leads, even if it leads back to a police officer.”

Action News Jax knocked on Carmona’s front door, but nobody answered. Neighbors told us off camera they were disappointed by the officer’s alleged actions.

According to CCSO, the teen let undercover detectives use his Snapchat account, which Carmona sent nude images of himself to.

Police also allege Carmona verified in messages on Snapchat that he knew the victim was underage.

This isn’t the first incident Carmona has been involved in that has made headlines. Action News Jax discovered Carmona was linked to a 2020 incident in May in which bodycam footage shows a scuffle between Jacksonville woman Brittany Williams and several JSO officers. One officer involved has the same name and badge number as Carmona. In that case, a jury found Williams not guilty of battery on a law enforcement officer, but not guilty of resisting an officer without violence.

Police investigating the criminal case involving Carmona say there could be other victims. Authorities say they will serve search warrants for the social media apps involved in the case.

Carmona faces three felony charges: online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

JSO reports it has suspended Carmona, and that the department is working to fire him.

