BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Argus Press
 12 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.  Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4058     1.4058.  Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.55       1.45.  Flour hard winter KC cwt...

www.argus-press.com

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists’ forecasts.
BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gas price increases raise more fears of inflation spike

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit all-time high levels this week, and experts say this will not only increase prices consumers face at the pump but at the grocery store and elsewhere, adding to the soaring inflation Americans have experienced the past year. “Since the start of the year, international oil prices have increased […] The post Gas price increases raise more fears of inflation spike appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Petroleum, food lift U.S. import prices in February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased strongly in February, boosted by strong gains in petroleum and food costs, indicating that inflation would remain uncomfortably high for a while. Import prices rose 1.4% last month after rebounding 1.9% in January, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Food prices rise at fastest pace in 41 years

The food inflation rate is up for the ninth month in a row and now matches the U.S. inflation rate of 7.9% a year, with double-digit increases in the price of meat, milk, and fresh fruit, said the government on Thursday. Prices for groceries rose even faster, 8.6%, than the overall food index, which includes food sold at restaurants, fast-food outlets, and company cafeterias.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Gas Prices Soar Past $5 in San Diego For 1st Time

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County topped $5 for the first time Friday, thanks to the largest daily increase since July 13, 2015, rising 12.9 cents to $5.104. The average price has risen 29 of the past 32 days, increasing 48 cents,...
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.75 million barrels for the week ended March 11, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 3.8 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 888,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 200,000 barrels, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The survey also showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 2.6 million barrels for gasoline and 3.2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended their losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. April West Texas Intermediate crude.
CUSHING, OK
Right Wing Uncut

Wholesale prices soar 10% in February, highest level on record

Wholesale prices accelerated again in February as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 10% in February from the year-ago period. On a monthly basis, prices grew by 0.8% – a slight slowdown from January, when the gauge spiked by 1.2%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories down - EIA

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose surprisingly in the last week, and stocks at the key inventory hub were also higher, a bit of a salve for the U.S. oil market that has become increasingly concerned about low inventories. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 4.3 million barrels in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

U.S. gas prices dip as oil drops below $100 a barrel

Americans can expect a measure of relief for record high gas prices as oil recedes to less than $100 a barrel, analysts said. The U.S. crude benchmark fell 6% Tuesday to $96.84, down from nearly $130 a barrel last week — its highest level since 2008. Oil prices are falling as Russia and Ukraine leaders reportedly discuss a possible ceasefire, according to investment bank UBS.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Retail sales up 0.3% in February amid higher prices

After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February as prices for food, gasoline, toothpaste and just about everything else continue to rise. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. January's increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. Business at restaurants rose 2.5% in February, while online sales fell 3.7%. Department stores saw a 1.6% increase.And...
RETAIL
Reuters

S.Korea's February jobless rate falls record low

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual unemployment rate fell to the lowest on record in February, with jobs growth staying at a near 22-year-high, though the increase was mainly due to a low base and the government's fiscal spending. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month dropped to...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower for a third straight session

Oil futures finished Wednesday with a loss for a third consecutive session, with the U.S. oil benchmark at its lowest settlement since Feb. 25. Data from the Energy Information Administration released Wednesday revealed the first rise in U.S. crude supplies in three weeks, and traders showed concern that high fuel prices may lead to less demand. In a monthly report, however, the International Energy Agency warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions threaten a supply shock that may push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
TRAFFIC

