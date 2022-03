Oklahoma State has hired Kansas City’s Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball coach. Hoyt went 81-65 during her five-year stint as Kansas City's coach. In 2020, she led the Roos to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship -- the first in program history -- and was the league’s coach of the year. This season, the Roos finished third in the Summit League and made their first postseason appearance in a decade. Kansas City lost to Northern Iowa in the women's NIT.

