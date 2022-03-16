ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Costco is making a major change to its opening hours – everything you need to know

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trKzX_0ehDuy1300

THERE are more signs of a return to normal as stores drop pandemic hours.

Big-box retailer Costco is the latest to get rid of special hours for at-risk shoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25L5ZV_0ehDuy1300
Costco will end special hours on April 18, 2022 Credit: Getty

The special hours were set up so members 60 and older, as well as more vulnerable shoppers, could stay safe while the coronavirus raged.

After holding them for more than two years, the hours will expire on April 18.

"As of April 18, 2022, Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders," Costco said in a statement posted to its site.

This is not the first time Costco has planned to reduce these hours.

Over the summer, before the delta or omicron variants, the company made a similar announcement, only to reverse course.

What were the special hours?

Since March 2020, Costco has held a twice-weekly senior shopping hour.

At each club, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am to 9am, shoppers who were not considered at-risk were prevented from entering so vulnerable shoppers could feel safe, the company explained in a Facebook post.

The hours also helped to slow "panic shopping" which made it hard for seniors to find the items they needed in store.

What are the new hours?

When the special hours expire on April 18, all members will be allowed to enter at any hour.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 10am will no longer be reserved for the at-risk.

The company's announcement bodes well for those who believe a return to normal is around the corner.

Costco stores are typically open between 10am and 8.30am, but keep in mind it can vary between locations.

What does a membership cost?

The low-cost superstore currently has two types of memberships — the Gold Star membership and Executive membership.

The Gold Star membership costs $60 per year, and it includes two cards per household and gives you access to all clubs worldwide and Costco online.

The Executive membership costs $120, and the main difference is you can earn 2% back on all qualifying purchases and save on vacations booked through Costco Travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9Ljt_0ehDuy1300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8e2j_0ehDuy1300

Here, The Sun reveals what you should and shouldn’t buy from Costco.

Plus, The Sun talked to a money expert who explains how Costco gets you to spend so much.

