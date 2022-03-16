ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book details Kyrsten Sinema mocking Biden and praising Andy Biggs at fundraiser: Report

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A0m7_0ehDuINt00

D emocratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema mocked President Joe Biden during a closed-door Washington, D.C., fundraiser, New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin reportedly wrote in their upcoming book. The event was attended by Republican lobbyists as well, to whom Sinema said , "I love Andy Biggs ."

In excerpts of the book, Axios reported that Sinema spoke fondly of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy while making fun of Biden, whose legislative agenda she notably stalled.


She reportedly expressed her love for Biggs to listeners, saying, "I know some people think he’s crazy, but that's just because they don’t know him."

The report also said that Sinema portrayed herself as both anti-tax and anti-government to the fundraiser's attendees, something off-message from the Democrats' rhetoric. Sinema, however, isn't known for following her party's lead.

The book details Biden aides likening the senator to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney more so than any Democrats, according to the report.

ROMNEY STIRS UGLY TREASON TALK

In Spring 2021, Sinema "became the first-ever lawmaker to argue with White House aides when they asked her to wear a face mask in the company of the president, repeatedly asking why that was necessary when she had been vaccinated," the book reportedly says.

"One person close to the president likened Biden's perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren's use of ... TikTok. He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it," the authors added.

The book, This Will Not Pass , discusses the 2020 election and some of Biden's presidency. It will be released on May 3, according to Amazon.

Sinema's office did not provide comment when contacted by the Washington Examiner .

Sinema, along with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, have repeatedly been a thorn in Biden's side, blocking various proceedings to advance the Democratic agenda.

Senate Democrats have sparred with both senators regarding the filibuster, which neither of the lawmakers have budged on.

“Eliminating the 60-vote threshold will simply guarantee that we lose a critical tool that we need to safeguard our democracy from threats in the years to come,” Sinema said in January.

“Congress was designed to bring together Americans of diverse views representing different interests and as a collective to find compromise and common ground to serve our country as a whole."

After her remarks, her fellow rebellious Democrat, Manchin, praised the speech.

Pat O
3d ago

AND? She’s just expressing her feelings out loud! Unlike all other dumbocrats who don’t say it out loud but you know they are thinking it!

