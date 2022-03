A shipment of almost 6000 graphics cards have been seized at Huanggang Port on the border between Hong Kong and China. If you ever wondered why you've not been able to get your hands on the fabled PS5, the answer is in the chips. Since the rise in popularity of blockchains for things such as cryptocurrency and NFTs there has been an increasing thirst for graphics cards and computer chips. As a result the manufacturers have struggled under the weight of demand.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO