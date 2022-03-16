ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Temporary trail closure requires Bentonville detour

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the Trail of Two Cities in Bentonville will be closed, effective immediately, from SW I Street to SW Stone Boulevard.

The temporary closure is necessary due to utility construction along the trail. Bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to follow the marked detour route along the sidewalk from SW I St to SW Ranch Road to SW Stone Blvd.

This temporary detour has a tentative reopening date of Friday, March 25. The release from the city noted that weather or other events could result in construction delays.

To learn more about Bentonville Parks and Recreation, please visit www.playbentonville.com , or call 479-464-7275.

