As the Colts enter the weekend with still no idea who will be their starting quarterback when the 2022 regular season kicks off in September, one name keeps getting mentioned across NFL circles and that name is Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The soon-to-be 37-year old figures to be on the trading block if the Falcons acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Ryan carries a massive cap hit, one Atlanta will have to eat the majority of, but if it means they acquire Watson I’m sure it will be a pill they’d be happy to swallow.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO