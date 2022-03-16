ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Miglin Dead: ‘Home Shopping Network’ Icon Dies At 83

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Marilyn Miglin, known as the ‘Queen of Makeovers’ for her 25-year job on the Home Shopping Network, reportedly died from complications of a stroke.

Marilyn Miglin, the longtime host of the Home Shopping Network, has died at the age of 83. A statement shared on Marilyn’s website revealed that the TV personality — who was previously married to businessman Lee Cuglin, a victim of serial killer Andrew Cunahan — died on Monday, March 14. “She was at home and surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her but her spirit will stay with all of us,” the statement read.

Marilyn passed away from complications from a stroke, according to TMZ. The statement on her website, which didn’t confirm the manner of Marilyn’s death, revealed that no funeral service will be held at Marilyn’s request. Her family also asked that in lieu of flowers, fans could donate to non-profits that “she cared deeply about.” Those nonprofits are listed on the website.

Marilyn Miglin with her husband Lee Miglin at the 1993 Hearts of the Variety Club Celebrity Ball (Photo: JOHN BARTLEY/KRT/Newscom/The Mega Agency)

Marilyn, who was born in 1938 in the Czech Republic, hosted HSN for over 25 years which earned her the nickname “The Queen of Makeovers.” She launched her own beauty company, Marilyn Miglin Cosmetics, in 1963 that was a huge success. The late star was also an advocate for facially disfigured victims and burn survivors. She helped found the University of Illinois’ Craniofacial Center.

Another fun fact about Marilyn is that her husband, Lee, was murdered by the same man who killed Gianni Versace. Marilyn and Lee got married in 1959, and on May 4, 1997, Lee was killed by Andrew. The couple shared two children, daughter Marlena, and 51-year-old son Duke Miglin, who is an actor. Marilyn got remarried in 1999, but her second husband died a few months after the wedding.

Marilyn opened up about her husband’s murder to The Chicago Tribune a year after the tragedy. “I don’t think you heal — you never close up that gaping wound — but you adjust,” she told the publication. “I lived the life of a fairy princess and I had a prince for 38 years, and then one day my prince went to war and didn’t come back,” she added.

Lee’s death was covered in the 2018 Netflix miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Judith Light played Marilyn and received a nomination for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Mike Farrell played Lee, Edgar Ramirez played Gianni, and Darren Criss played Andrew.

