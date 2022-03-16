ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best cities to live in California: how they rank across U.S.

By Fareeha Rehman
 12 hours ago

Remote work during the pandemic allowed people to take a chance on a new city, or even a new state.

But before you pack up for a change in scenery, it’s important to consider which cities make the most sense to call home.

Niche , a company that helps individuals discover neighborhoods, analyzed cities in the United States using data on crime, jobs, cost of living, and public schools from federal sources like the U.S. Census, FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as local community reviews.

The West Coast completely misses the mark for Niche’s top five best cities to live in America, but California still has several cities ranked pretty high on the list.

If you’re considering a move somewhere within the Golden State, here are the best cities – according to Niche – plus how they fare amongst other U.S. cities.

1. Berkeley

Berkeley is #8 in America’s best cities to live.

2. Irvine

Irvine is #10 in America’s best cities to live.

3. San Francisco

San Francisco is #14 in America’s best cities to live.

4. Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale is #16 in America’s best cities to live.

5. Torrance

Torrance is #23 in America’s best cities to live.

6. Santa Clara

Santa Clara is #24 in America’s best cities to live.

7. Carlsbad

Carlsbad is #30 in America’s best cities to live.

8. Pasadena

Pasadena is #46 in America’s best cities to live.

9. Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks is #51 in America’s best cities to live.

10. San Diego

San Diego is #55 in America’s best cities to live.

11. Burbank

Burbank is #62 in America’s best cities to live.

12. Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa is #79 in America’s best cities to live.

13. Roseville

Roseville is #82 in America’s best cities to live.

14. San Jose

San Jose is #115 in America’s best cities to live.

15. Glendale

Glendale is #116 in America’s best cities to live.

16. Temecula

Temecula is #126 in America’s best cities to live.

17. Long Beach

Long Beach is #133 in America’s best cities to live.

18. Orange

Orange is #138 in America’s best cities to live.

19. Sacramento

Sacramento is #139 in America’s best cities to live.

20. Oakland

Oakland is #140 in America’s best cities to live.

21. Los Angeles

Los Angeles is #146 in America’s best cities to live.

22. Ventura

Ventura is #152 in America’s best cities to live.

23. Visalia

Visalia is #176 in America’s best cities to live.

24. Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa is #191 in America’s best cities to live.

25. Riverside

Riverside is #192 in America’s best cities to live.

26. Corona

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

27. Anaheim

No Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

28. Fairfield

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

29. Hayward

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

30. Fresno

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

31. Bakersfield

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

32. Modesto

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

33. Ontario

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

34. Santa Ana

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

35. Stockton

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

36. Oxnard

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

37. Vallejo

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

38. Santa Maria

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

39. San Bernardino

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

40. Victorville

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

41. Salinas

Not ranked in America’s best cities to live.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters […]
