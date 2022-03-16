ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Mechanic dies after being crushed by vehicle at Rivertown Ford

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A accident has claimed the life of a Rivertown Ford employee. A mechanic was killed at the dealership Wednesday, after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the man as Bradley Kastl, age 36. Bryan called Kastl’s death an accidental death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

