Mechanic dies after being crushed by vehicle at Rivertown Ford
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A accident has claimed the life of a Rivertown Ford employee. A mechanic was killed at the dealership Wednesday, after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the man as Bradley Kastl, age 36. Bryan called Kastl’s death an accidental death.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.
