Celebrities

Here's who is presenting at the Oscars so far

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
Albany Herald
 12 hours ago

The lineup is coming together for the 2022 Oscars. With less than two weeks until the big show, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some major star power to take...

www.albanyherald.com

BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
NYLON

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild. This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars: 44 actors who have won the most awards, from Anthony Hopkins to Mahershala Ali

For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough. There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling. Some manage to win every time they are nominated. Others, such as the inimitable Meryl Streep, have careers peppered with nominations, winning only when the so-called narrative dictates. Last year, Anthony Hopkins took home his second statuette, for his role in The Father. The year...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Received The Most Devastating News About The Oscars—What Does It Mean For Her Acting Career?!

Lady Gaga, 35, really can do it all— sing, dance and act— as proven once again in her impressive, impassioned performance as Patrizia Reggiani in the November 2021 film, House of Gucci. For her portrayal of the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house in the 80s, she earned nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards— but surprisingly—not the Oscars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Whoopi Goldberg Gave Oscar Host Regina Hall Some A+ Advice About The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio of women are headlining the big award show, marking the first time each of them have emceed the ceremony. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Regina Hall has shared that Whoopi Goldberg offered advice about how to put on a good show.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & More: A History of Female Pop Stars Overlooked by Oscars

When the 2022 Oscar nominations were unveiled last week, a lot of fans were surprised that Lady Gaga‘s buzzy performance in House of Gucci didn’t make the cut. And their confusion didn’t come out of nowhere: Gaga’s turn as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film had already garnered her acting nominations with the Screen Actors Guild, the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and even a win for best actress from the New York Film Critics Circle.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Wesley Snipes, John Travolta Added to Presenters Lineup

Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of stars set to present during the 2022 Oscars. In addition to Snipes and Travolta, the Academy has said Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will all take the stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast [LIVE] -- Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos,' 'Dune' and 'The Good Boss')'Don't Look Up' Writers Adam McKay, David Sirota on Breaking Genre With Comedy and Tragedy'Lion King' Animator Ruben Aquino Looks Back at the Inspirations Behind His Design of Simba Snipes recently...
CELEBRITIES
People

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson on Their 41-Year Marriage: 'We Made a Pact to Stay Together'

At the very beginning of their relationship, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson made a pact to stick together no matter what. The movie star and Tony-nominated actress, who are the proud parents of daughter Zoe, 39, met in college and have been together ever since. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the couple, who have been married for 41 years, sat down for an intimate interview to discuss their love and life now.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again

John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person...
CELEBRITIES
Lexington Herald-Leader

They Said ‘I Do!’ Celebrities Who Got Married in 2022 So Far

It’s true — they said, “I do!” COVID-19 may have made nuptials look a little different these past few years, but love is still in the air for all the celebrity weddings of 2022. Some of Hollywood’s greatest couples are celebrating their love this year, either...
RELATIONSHIPS

