Here's who is presenting at the Oscars so far

For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough. There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling. Some manage to win every time they are nominated. Others, such as the inimitable Meryl Streep, have careers peppered with nominations, winning only when the so-called narrative dictates. Last year, Anthony Hopkins took home his second statuette, for his role in The Father. The year...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO