Roughly 45 million Americans will wager $3.1 billion on this year's NCAA Tournament, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association. Not all betting will be in bracket challenges, the AGA said in a press release over the weekend. While 36.5 million are expected to wager in a bracket contest, nearly 21 million people are expected to bet on the tournament outside of the bracket at retail sportsbooks, online or with a bookie or friends, according to the AGA.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO