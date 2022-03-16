ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deepfake video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy circulates on social networks and this is what you need to know

By Entrepreneur Staff
NewsTimes
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWars in 2022 are not just fought on the battlefield. The messages transmitted through social networks and the media are a fundamental part of military tactics today. As expected, messages and communications abound that are not true. The most recent hoax attempt is a video showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ,...

www.newstimes.com

