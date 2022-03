The UK's busiest airport will abandon the requirement to wear a mask from Wednesday this week.Face coverings at Heathrow will no longer be mandatory, though the airport “strongly encourages those at the airport to continue wearing a face covering – particularly when coming into close contact with others”.A statement read: “Face coverings will remain available at the airport to support those who wish to continue wearing them.“We know some passengers may feel vulnerable, and we are encouraging colleagues to be respectful and put on a face covering when near a passenger who requests it.“Should a significant rise in Covid cases...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO