ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Texas ballot rejections soar, AP finds

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation’s first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules that...

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Monitor

It’s official: Texas’ new voting law led to higher rejection rates for mail-in ballots in Central Texas

County election officials in the Austin area are reporting a higher than usual rejection rate for mail-in ballots during the March 1 primary election. This was the first election since Texas’ new voting law went into effect. The law, known as Senate Bill 1, created new ID rules for ballots by mail. Advocates and county election officials in Texas warned those new ID requirements could lead to more rejected ballots.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Charles Stewart#Ballots#Election#Ap#American#The Associated Press
The Independent

Solo cyclist thwarts the trucker ‘freedom convoy’ on the roads of Washington DC

The People’s Convoy trucker protest was reduced to a slow crawl in Washington DC on Saturday by one man on a bike.The convoy had made its way to the US capital earlier this month to protest pandemic restrictions (which have largely been lifted).The truckers have been frustrating residents as they slow down traffic on major roads around the notoriously traffic-jammed city.A cyclist returned the favor on Saturday by bringing the convoy to a crawl, by riding slowly in front of the line of trucks to a deafening chorus of horns behind him.A video clip of the moment quickly went viral...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy